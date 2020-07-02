1105 West Bewick Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Move-in special--$250 off first month's rent if application is approved by Dec. 6th**



Completely renovated in 2018! This great home is in a quiet neighborhood and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It comes with new flooring throughout, new ceiling fans, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Conveniently located close I35W, Capp Park, TCU, downtown Fort Worth, and loads of shopping and restaurants around to choose from. This house is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,299



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.