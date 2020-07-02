All apartments in Fort Worth
1105 West Bewick Street

1105 West Bewick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 West Bewick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Shaw Clarke

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move-in special--$250 off first month's rent if application is approved by Dec. 6th**

Completely renovated in 2018! This great home is in a quiet neighborhood and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It comes with new flooring throughout, new ceiling fans, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Conveniently located close I35W, Capp Park, TCU, downtown Fort Worth, and loads of shopping and restaurants around to choose from. This house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,299

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 West Bewick Street have any available units?
1105 West Bewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1105 West Bewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1105 West Bewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 West Bewick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 West Bewick Street is pet friendly.
Does 1105 West Bewick Street offer parking?
No, 1105 West Bewick Street does not offer parking.
Does 1105 West Bewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 West Bewick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 West Bewick Street have a pool?
No, 1105 West Bewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1105 West Bewick Street have accessible units?
No, 1105 West Bewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 West Bewick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 West Bewick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 West Bewick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 West Bewick Street does not have units with air conditioning.

