1105 Victory Bells Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! This beautifully maintained property is conveniently nestled between highways 287, 114 and I-35, making travel a breeze to nearby shopping, dining, or family outings. The multiple Living Areas are perfect for those that enjoy entertaining or hosting parties and the large backyard is an ideal spot for the kids or pets to play. This home boasts NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW ROOF, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, storage building and an abundance of natural light from the large windows throughout. You won't want to miss this one!