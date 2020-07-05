All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1105 Victory Bells Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1105 Victory Bells Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:46 AM

1105 Victory Bells Drive

1105 Victory Bells Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 Victory Bells Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! This beautifully maintained property is conveniently nestled between highways 287, 114 and I-35, making travel a breeze to nearby shopping, dining, or family outings. The multiple Living Areas are perfect for those that enjoy entertaining or hosting parties and the large backyard is an ideal spot for the kids or pets to play. This home boasts NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW ROOF, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, storage building and an abundance of natural light from the large windows throughout. You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Victory Bells Drive have any available units?
1105 Victory Bells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Victory Bells Drive have?
Some of 1105 Victory Bells Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Victory Bells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Victory Bells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Victory Bells Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Victory Bells Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Victory Bells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Victory Bells Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Victory Bells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Victory Bells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Victory Bells Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Victory Bells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Victory Bells Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Victory Bells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Victory Bells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Victory Bells Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University