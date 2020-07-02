All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1100 S Lake Street S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1100 S Lake Street S
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:12 AM

1100 S Lake Street S

1100 South Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 South Lake Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Astonishing new apartment with gleaming wood laminate flooring. Open concept with beautiful farmhouse style butcher block countertops in kitchen to include: stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar with overhead modern lighting. Living area has an abundance of built in shelving great space for storing books or unique collectables. Bedrooms have new carpet with spacious walk in closets. Open area could be used as office or transform into playroom. Pristine subway tile throughout tub-shower combo. Location: Near hospitals, restaurants & clubs. Move-In-Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 S Lake Street S have any available units?
1100 S Lake Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 S Lake Street S have?
Some of 1100 S Lake Street S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S Lake Street S currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S Lake Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S Lake Street S pet-friendly?
No, 1100 S Lake Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1100 S Lake Street S offer parking?
No, 1100 S Lake Street S does not offer parking.
Does 1100 S Lake Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 S Lake Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S Lake Street S have a pool?
No, 1100 S Lake Street S does not have a pool.
Does 1100 S Lake Street S have accessible units?
No, 1100 S Lake Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S Lake Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 S Lake Street S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University