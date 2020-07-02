1100 S Lake Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Astonishing new apartment with gleaming wood laminate flooring. Open concept with beautiful farmhouse style butcher block countertops in kitchen to include: stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar with overhead modern lighting. Living area has an abundance of built in shelving great space for storing books or unique collectables. Bedrooms have new carpet with spacious walk in closets. Open area could be used as office or transform into playroom. Pristine subway tile throughout tub-shower combo. Location: Near hospitals, restaurants & clubs. Move-In-Ready!