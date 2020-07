Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this newly renovated, four bedroom, two bath home in West Fort Worth conveniently located off of HWY 820 and 30. Fresh paint, fresh flooring throughout! Home is equipped with full size WD connections, two-car garage, wood burning fireplace, and a large fenced backyard! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please reach out to agent directly!