Last updated December 8 2019 at 11:40 PM

10645 Devinstone Drive

10645 Devinstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10645 Devinstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with a fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, stainless steel appliances and much more! Covered patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 Devinstone Drive have any available units?
10645 Devinstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10645 Devinstone Drive have?
Some of 10645 Devinstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 Devinstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10645 Devinstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 Devinstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10645 Devinstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10645 Devinstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10645 Devinstone Drive offers parking.
Does 10645 Devinstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10645 Devinstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 Devinstone Drive have a pool?
No, 10645 Devinstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10645 Devinstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 10645 Devinstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 Devinstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10645 Devinstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

