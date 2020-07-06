10645 Devinstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with a fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, stainless steel appliances and much more! Covered patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.