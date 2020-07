Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1 story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceilings, wood look flooring and tile throughout the living areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, and a fridge. Fenced backyard with patio and wood deck space, no back neighbors, easy access to 35W. All information & Room sizes should be verified by tenant.