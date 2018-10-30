10613 Grayhawk Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA home for lease in the desirable Crawford Farms community! This spacious home features 2 living areas, a breakfast area, dining area, and separate office with French doors in addition to 3 bedrooms. Family room, 2nd living area, formal dining room, and office feature stunning hardwood floors installed just months ago. Carpet was also just installed in the bedrooms. Kitchen features a double oven, huge refrigerator, and large pantry. Floorplan is open and split between the master and secondary bedrooms. Master suite features a HUGE walk-in closet and spacious en suite bath with a jetted tub, double vanity, & private toilet. Also includes 3 car garage, washer dryer, lawncare, & security system.