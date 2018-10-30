10613 Grayhawk Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA home for lease in the desirable Crawford Farms community! This spacious home features 2 living areas, a breakfast area, dining area, and separate office with French doors in addition to 3 bedrooms. Family room, 2nd living area, formal dining room, and office feature stunning hardwood floors installed just months ago. Carpet was also just installed in the bedrooms. Kitchen features a double oven, huge refrigerator, and large pantry. Floorplan is open and split between the master and secondary bedrooms. Master suite features a HUGE walk-in closet and spacious en suite bath with a jetted tub, double vanity, & private toilet. Also includes 3 car garage, washer dryer, lawncare, & security system.