All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10613 Grayhawk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10613 Grayhawk Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:43 AM

10613 Grayhawk Lane

10613 Grayhawk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10613 Grayhawk Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA home for lease in the desirable Crawford Farms community! This spacious home features 2 living areas, a breakfast area, dining area, and separate office with French doors in addition to 3 bedrooms. Family room, 2nd living area, formal dining room, and office feature stunning hardwood floors installed just months ago. Carpet was also just installed in the bedrooms. Kitchen features a double oven, huge refrigerator, and large pantry. Floorplan is open and split between the master and secondary bedrooms. Master suite features a HUGE walk-in closet and spacious en suite bath with a jetted tub, double vanity, & private toilet. Also includes 3 car garage, washer dryer, lawncare, & security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10613 Grayhawk Lane have any available units?
10613 Grayhawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10613 Grayhawk Lane have?
Some of 10613 Grayhawk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10613 Grayhawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10613 Grayhawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 Grayhawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10613 Grayhawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10613 Grayhawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10613 Grayhawk Lane offers parking.
Does 10613 Grayhawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10613 Grayhawk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 Grayhawk Lane have a pool?
No, 10613 Grayhawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10613 Grayhawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 10613 Grayhawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 Grayhawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10613 Grayhawk Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University