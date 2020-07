Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3.2.2 that is easy one story. Home has a nice, open floor plan. Living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace that opens to a bright eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar. Built in microwave. Master bedroom has a great walk-in closet with built in shelves. Master bath has garden tub.shower combo. Hard flooring throughout. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Separate utility room. Large storage shed included. Solar screens. Northwest ISD. Ready for a quick move in.