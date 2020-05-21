All apartments in Fort Worth
10329 Pyrite Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:15 PM

10329 Pyrite Drive

10329 Pyrite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10329 Pyrite Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW LAMINATE HARD WOOD FLOORING . Come check out this lovely single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the highly sought after Northwest ISD! The home features an open concept floor plan. Large living room area. Island, granite counters, walk-in pantry, and eat-in area in kitchen. Separate dining room. Separate utility room with shelving. Nice sized bedrooms, including the Master. Dual sinks & linen closet in Master
Bath. This house sits nicely on an oversized lot, and has a good sized backyard with a patio slab & steel posts along the wooden fence. Along with the lovely house, you'll also get to enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer ... Come check it out!!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10329 Pyrite Drive have any available units?
10329 Pyrite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10329 Pyrite Drive have?
Some of 10329 Pyrite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10329 Pyrite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10329 Pyrite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10329 Pyrite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10329 Pyrite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10329 Pyrite Drive offer parking?
No, 10329 Pyrite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10329 Pyrite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10329 Pyrite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10329 Pyrite Drive have a pool?
No, 10329 Pyrite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10329 Pyrite Drive have accessible units?
No, 10329 Pyrite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10329 Pyrite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10329 Pyrite Drive has units with dishwashers.

