10329 Pyrite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

BRAND NEW LAMINATE HARD WOOD FLOORING . Come check out this lovely single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the highly sought after Northwest ISD! The home features an open concept floor plan. Large living room area. Island, granite counters, walk-in pantry, and eat-in area in kitchen. Separate dining room. Separate utility room with shelving. Nice sized bedrooms, including the Master. Dual sinks & linen closet in Master

Bath. This house sits nicely on an oversized lot, and has a good sized backyard with a patio slab & steel posts along the wooden fence. Along with the lovely house, you'll also get to enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer ... Come check it out!!!.