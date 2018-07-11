All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10308 Tadpole Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10308 Tadpole Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:44 AM

10308 Tadpole Drive

10308 Tadpole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10308 Tadpole Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home, beautiful 2 story home with award winning Keller-ISD. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with separate shower and bath tub, spacious living room with open concept kitchen. 3 bedrooms upstairs, large game room upstairs for entertainment. Freshly repainted, new carpet installed. This property is over 2600 sqft provides plenty of living space. Community pool, playground, convenient location to everywhere. Please use TAR Application Form, app fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet depending on size. App Fee can be paid by Zelle, PayPal, CashApp, Venmo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10308 Tadpole Drive have any available units?
10308 Tadpole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10308 Tadpole Drive have?
Some of 10308 Tadpole Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10308 Tadpole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Tadpole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Tadpole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10308 Tadpole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10308 Tadpole Drive offer parking?
No, 10308 Tadpole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10308 Tadpole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10308 Tadpole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Tadpole Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10308 Tadpole Drive has a pool.
Does 10308 Tadpole Drive have accessible units?
No, 10308 Tadpole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Tadpole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10308 Tadpole Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University