10308 Tadpole Drive

Amenities
Spacious home, beautiful 2 story home with award winning Keller-ISD. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with separate shower and bath tub, spacious living room with open concept kitchen. 3 bedrooms upstairs, large game room upstairs for entertainment. Freshly repainted, new carpet installed. This property is over 2600 sqft provides plenty of living space. Community pool, playground, convenient location to everywhere. Please use TAR Application Form, app fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet depending on size. App Fee can be paid by Zelle, PayPal, CashApp, Venmo.