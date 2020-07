Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful two story immaculate four bedroom home, with the master downstairs, and three upstairs with a huge game room. Formal living and dining at the entry, and a cozy family room with new luxury vinyl plank flooring open to kitchen. This is a corner lot and everything is in like new condition. Access to the community pool and playground.