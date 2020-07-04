10224 Brea Canyon Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Single Story in West Ft. Worth - Single story home with updated inside paint and some newer carpet. There is a good sized living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast area and updated appliances. This home has carpet, tile and wood flooring.

There are 2 eating areas. Garage door opener and fenced yard. Large back yard with covered patio. Both gas and electric. TAR app with $45 app fee. Can use credit card to pay app fee. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2545966)