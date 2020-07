Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Perfect for any family this BRAND NEW spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a beautiful living area with natural light throughout that is great for entertaining. The gourmet KITCHEN boasts granite countertops throughout that would allow you to prepare any fabulous meal. Enjoy a bathroom with elaborate attention to detail where you will find a walk in shower and garden tub. Call today for your showing you won't regret it!