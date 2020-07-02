All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10204 Blue Bell Drive

10204 Blue Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Blue Bell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home located in highly sought after neighborhood. 2512 sqft house with 4 beds including 2 master bedrooms on different floors! 3.5 bath and game room upstairs. Boasts upgrades including: new paint, new granite kitchen counter top, large granite kitchen island, new laminate flooring in the living room, SS apps, gas start fireplace. The house sits on a large backyard. Massive 200 sqft workshop with 2 working AC that can be used as a shed! Located next to highly ranked elementary school, easy access to I-820 and I-30, within 20 minutes drive to downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Blue Bell Drive have any available units?
10204 Blue Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 Blue Bell Drive have?
Some of 10204 Blue Bell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 Blue Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Blue Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Blue Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10204 Blue Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10204 Blue Bell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10204 Blue Bell Drive offers parking.
Does 10204 Blue Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 Blue Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Blue Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 10204 Blue Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10204 Blue Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 10204 Blue Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Blue Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10204 Blue Bell Drive has units with dishwashers.

