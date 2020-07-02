10204 Blue Bell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home located in highly sought after neighborhood. 2512 sqft house with 4 beds including 2 master bedrooms on different floors! 3.5 bath and game room upstairs. Boasts upgrades including: new paint, new granite kitchen counter top, large granite kitchen island, new laminate flooring in the living room, SS apps, gas start fireplace. The house sits on a large backyard. Massive 200 sqft workshop with 2 working AC that can be used as a shed! Located next to highly ranked elementary school, easy access to I-820 and I-30, within 20 minutes drive to downtown Fort Worth.