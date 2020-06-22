10108 Crawford Farms Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Spend your summer relaxing in this backyard oasis since lawn and pool maintenance are included! The spacious home has high ceilings with loads of natural light and upgrades throughout. 4 beds, 3.5 baths, separate flex room down could be study-exercise room.Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and granite countertops. Large Master on main with spa like bath. Upstairs are 3 beds, 2 baths, game room, media room. Convenient to I35W, Alliance Corridor for shopping, restaurants, Alliance Airport, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. A great place to call home, entertain and relax.