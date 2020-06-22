All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10108 Crawford Farms Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10108 Crawford Farms Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:22 AM

10108 Crawford Farms Drive

10108 Crawford Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10108 Crawford Farms Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Spend your summer relaxing in this backyard oasis since lawn and pool maintenance are included! The spacious home has high ceilings with loads of natural light and upgrades throughout. 4 beds, 3.5 baths, separate flex room down could be study-exercise room.Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and granite countertops. Large Master on main with spa like bath. Upstairs are 3 beds, 2 baths, game room, media room. Convenient to I35W, Alliance Corridor for shopping, restaurants, Alliance Airport, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. A great place to call home, entertain and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10108 Crawford Farms Drive have any available units?
10108 Crawford Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10108 Crawford Farms Drive have?
Some of 10108 Crawford Farms Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10108 Crawford Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10108 Crawford Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 Crawford Farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10108 Crawford Farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10108 Crawford Farms Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10108 Crawford Farms Drive offers parking.
Does 10108 Crawford Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10108 Crawford Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 Crawford Farms Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10108 Crawford Farms Drive has a pool.
Does 10108 Crawford Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 10108 Crawford Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 Crawford Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10108 Crawford Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University