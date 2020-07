Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.



Don't miss out on this updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Chapel Creek! This home has wood laminate throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has an island, eat-in breakfast area, and massive walk in pantry. The garage has work benches and shelves and the backyard has a storage shed. See this one before it's gone!