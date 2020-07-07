All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 510 Thunder Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
510 Thunder Trail
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:52 AM

510 Thunder Trail

510 Thunder Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

510 Thunder Trl, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom Robbie Hale Home built in 2014 w-stone and brick front; wood floors in living room & formal dining; open, airy and perfect for entertaining home w-corner fp in living room; study or 4th bedroom offers french doors; split bedrooms offers privacy for everyone including master bedroom w-large windows for natural light, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans; master bathroom includes sep. shower, garden tub, double vanity w-extra large closet; kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, updated appliances, breakfast bar & walk in pantry; backyard has wood fenced in yard for privacy & covered back porch - home is ready for new tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Thunder Trail have any available units?
510 Thunder Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 510 Thunder Trail have?
Some of 510 Thunder Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Thunder Trail currently offering any rent specials?
510 Thunder Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Thunder Trail pet-friendly?
No, 510 Thunder Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 510 Thunder Trail offer parking?
Yes, 510 Thunder Trail offers parking.
Does 510 Thunder Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Thunder Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Thunder Trail have a pool?
No, 510 Thunder Trail does not have a pool.
Does 510 Thunder Trail have accessible units?
No, 510 Thunder Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Thunder Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Thunder Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Thunder Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Thunder Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District