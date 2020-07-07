510 Thunder Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Custom Robbie Hale Home built in 2014 w-stone and brick front; wood floors in living room & formal dining; open, airy and perfect for entertaining home w-corner fp in living room; study or 4th bedroom offers french doors; split bedrooms offers privacy for everyone including master bedroom w-large windows for natural light, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans; master bathroom includes sep. shower, garden tub, double vanity w-extra large closet; kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, updated appliances, breakfast bar & walk in pantry; backyard has wood fenced in yard for privacy & covered back porch - home is ready for new tenants!