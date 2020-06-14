Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Forney, TX with garage

Forney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
29 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2421 Anton Drive
2421 Anton Dr, Forney, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Come check out this single story 5 bedroom home in Travis Ranch Forney! Granite counter tops, decorative light fixtures grand living room with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Forney

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2101 Juniper Drive
2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
5070 Royal Springs Drive
5070 Royal Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2945 sqft
2-story house located in Windmill Farms. Great school district. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room downstairs. Open Kitchen concept. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2236 sqft
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Forney

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2404 sqft
Better than New! Barely lived.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4035 Eagle Drive
4035 Eagle Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1419 sqft
Ready to move in property in desired Heartland location. Carpets replaced in May 2020, kitchen offers elegant maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan with a large backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2016 Karsen Lane
2016 Karsen Lane, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1820 sqft
Nice split bedroom home with flexible floor plan, see the plan in the transaction desk. Bedroom four could be study, den, playroom, craft or music room.
Results within 10 miles of Forney
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
16 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Caruth Lake
8 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New West
10 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
145 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,020
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Forney, TX

Forney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

