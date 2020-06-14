/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
33 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forney, TX
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
29 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Forney
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
598 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
702 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
124 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
613 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
718 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
New West
10 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
680 sqft
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
698 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Caruth Lake
8 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
643 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
610 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Eastern
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
680 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Similar Pages
Forney Apartments with BalconyForney Apartments with GarageForney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX