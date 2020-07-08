317 Bowie St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely updated with absolute class! This home boasts 3 BR and 2 BA with many meticulous details! Boasting wood floors, a custom kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, SS appliances, gas range, textured walls, fireplace - this list goes on! Enjoy the backyard with mature trees and new storage shed! This won't last long - come and make this your new home!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.