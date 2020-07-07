All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 1378 Fm 740 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1378 Fm 740 S
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1378 Fm 740 S

1378 FM 740 S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1378 FM 740 S, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated spacious 1 story with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas, oversized 2 car garage & a back covered patio which overlooks the large fenced back yard. Situated on 2 acres with plenty of parking for trailers, boats or RV's. (No HOA) Home offers a large granite kitchen with center island, double ovens and SS Fridge overlooking a large Breakfast Nook right next to the separate oversized utility room. The 4th bedroom offers a private bath and is perfect for teenager or MIL suite. The main family room offers wood floors and a stone wood burning fireplace. The master retreat is huge with His & Her dressing area's and walk in closets. Seller will entertain a short term lease for a higher amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 Fm 740 S have any available units?
1378 Fm 740 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1378 Fm 740 S have?
Some of 1378 Fm 740 S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 Fm 740 S currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Fm 740 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Fm 740 S pet-friendly?
No, 1378 Fm 740 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1378 Fm 740 S offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Fm 740 S offers parking.
Does 1378 Fm 740 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 Fm 740 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Fm 740 S have a pool?
No, 1378 Fm 740 S does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Fm 740 S have accessible units?
No, 1378 Fm 740 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Fm 740 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 Fm 740 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1378 Fm 740 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1378 Fm 740 S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District