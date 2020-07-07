1378 Fm 740 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated spacious 1 story with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas, oversized 2 car garage & a back covered patio which overlooks the large fenced back yard. Situated on 2 acres with plenty of parking for trailers, boats or RV's. (No HOA) Home offers a large granite kitchen with center island, double ovens and SS Fridge overlooking a large Breakfast Nook right next to the separate oversized utility room. The 4th bedroom offers a private bath and is perfect for teenager or MIL suite. The main family room offers wood floors and a stone wood burning fireplace. The master retreat is huge with His & Her dressing area's and walk in closets. Seller will entertain a short term lease for a higher amount.