Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

1301 Torrington Lane

1301 Torrington Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Torrington Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous single-story house offers 2206 sqft of living space across 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2-car garage! Beautiful wood floor covers all open area. All secondary bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy! Spacious family room with terrific views of the private backyard! Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, upgraded granite countertops, gas range, and spacious breakfast area. Refrigerator is provided. Private master suite secluded at the rear of the home features bay window, a luxurious bath with his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Torrington Lane have any available units?
1301 Torrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1301 Torrington Lane have?
Some of 1301 Torrington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Torrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Torrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Torrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Torrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1301 Torrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Torrington Lane offers parking.
Does 1301 Torrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Torrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Torrington Lane have a pool?
No, 1301 Torrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Torrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 1301 Torrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Torrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Torrington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Torrington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Torrington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

