1301 Torrington Lane

Gorgeous single-story house offers 2206 sqft of living space across 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2-car garage! Beautiful wood floor covers all open area. All secondary bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy! Spacious family room with terrific views of the private backyard! Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, upgraded granite countertops, gas range, and spacious breakfast area. Refrigerator is provided. Private master suite secluded at the rear of the home features bay window, a luxurious bath with his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet!