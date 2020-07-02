926 Summer Trail

Lovely updated 3-2-2 in Flower Mound and LISD. This kitchen boasts granite counter tops & new appliances. Take a look at the master bedroom! Complete with Jack & Jill vanities and separate walk in closets. The large den makes entertaining a breeze with a wet bar and cozy brick fireplace. Consider the large dining room in addition to the eat in kitchen that could be used as an office. The hall bath is accessible from 3rd bedroom and has dual sinks. Covered back porch & large mature trees compliment the back yard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO SMOKERS. $45 application fee for each prospective tenant age 18 and older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
