All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 926 Summer Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
926 Summer Trail
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:02 AM

926 Summer Trail

926 Summer Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

926 Summer Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely updated 3-2-2 in Flower Mound and LISD. This kitchen boasts granite counter tops & new appliances. Take a look at the master bedroom! Complete with Jack & Jill vanities and separate walk in closets. The large den makes entertaining a breeze with a wet bar and cozy brick fireplace. Consider the large dining room in addition to the eat in kitchen that could be used as an office. The hall bath is accessible from 3rd bedroom and has dual sinks. Covered back porch & large mature trees compliment the back yard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO SMOKERS. $45 application fee for each prospective tenant age 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Summer Trail have any available units?
926 Summer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Summer Trail have?
Some of 926 Summer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Summer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
926 Summer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Summer Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Summer Trail is pet friendly.
Does 926 Summer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 926 Summer Trail offers parking.
Does 926 Summer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Summer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Summer Trail have a pool?
No, 926 Summer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 926 Summer Trail have accessible units?
No, 926 Summer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Summer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Summer Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary