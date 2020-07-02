926 Summer Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely updated 3-2-2 in Flower Mound and LISD. This kitchen boasts granite counter tops & new appliances. Take a look at the master bedroom! Complete with Jack & Jill vanities and separate walk in closets. The large den makes entertaining a breeze with a wet bar and cozy brick fireplace. Consider the large dining room in addition to the eat in kitchen that could be used as an office. The hall bath is accessible from 3rd bedroom and has dual sinks. Covered back porch & large mature trees compliment the back yard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO SMOKERS. $45 application fee for each prospective tenant age 18 and older.