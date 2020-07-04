All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 24 2019 at 5:43 AM

653 Surrey Lane

653 Surrey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

653 Surrey Ln, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Rare opportunity to live where everyone wants to live. Lakeside in Flower Mound. Walk to everything: Movie theater, restaurants, shops and the lake with all activities. Come see this Spanish Charmer you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Surrey Lane have any available units?
653 Surrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Surrey Lane have?
Some of 653 Surrey Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Surrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
653 Surrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Surrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 653 Surrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 653 Surrey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 653 Surrey Lane offers parking.
Does 653 Surrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Surrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Surrey Lane have a pool?
No, 653 Surrey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 653 Surrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 653 Surrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Surrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 Surrey Lane has units with dishwashers.

