Rare opportunity to live where everyone wants to live. Lakeside in Flower Mound. Walk to everything: Movie theater, restaurants, shops and the lake with all activities. Come see this Spanish Charmer you will want to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 653 Surrey Lane have any available units?
653 Surrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.