Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:02 AM

609 Saddleback Lane

609 Saddleback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

609 Saddleback Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Sparking pool with water fountain! Wonderful home with 4 bedrooms + study. Excellent flower mound school! Wood floors through all living areas, bedrooms & staircase. Decorator colors & 2 in blinds. Large study with French doors. Dramatic formal dining room with 2 story vaulted ceiling. Kitchen w granite countertops, abundant cabinets, flat top cooking, breakfast area with bay window & window seat opens to the family room with fireplace & wall of windows to enjoy the backyard pool views. Spacious master is down with private backyard access & bath with separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks & large WI closet. 3 large bedrooms & full bath are up. Close to DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Saddleback Lane have any available units?
609 Saddleback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Saddleback Lane have?
Some of 609 Saddleback Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Saddleback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Saddleback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Saddleback Lane pet-friendly?
No, 609 Saddleback Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 609 Saddleback Lane offer parking?
Yes, 609 Saddleback Lane offers parking.
Does 609 Saddleback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Saddleback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Saddleback Lane have a pool?
Yes, 609 Saddleback Lane has a pool.
Does 609 Saddleback Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Saddleback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Saddleback Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Saddleback Lane has units with dishwashers.

