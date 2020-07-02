609 Saddleback Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool

Sparking pool with water fountain! Wonderful home with 4 bedrooms + study. Excellent flower mound school! Wood floors through all living areas, bedrooms & staircase. Decorator colors & 2 in blinds. Large study with French doors. Dramatic formal dining room with 2 story vaulted ceiling. Kitchen w granite countertops, abundant cabinets, flat top cooking, breakfast area with bay window & window seat opens to the family room with fireplace & wall of windows to enjoy the backyard pool views. Spacious master is down with private backyard access & bath with separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks & large WI closet. 3 large bedrooms & full bath are up. Close to DFW airport.