Lakeside Villas is new and updated with high end appliances. All bills are paid in this lease. This property sits amongst a unique urban community just minutes from DFW airport and walking to restaurants and movie theaters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 Sandy Lane have any available units?
527 Sandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.