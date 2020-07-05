All apartments in Flower Mound
527 Sandy Lane

Location

527 Sandy Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Lakeside Villas is new and updated with high end appliances. All bills are paid in this lease. This property sits amongst a unique urban community just minutes from DFW airport and walking to restaurants and movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

