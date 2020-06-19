5208 Meadow Chase Lane

Amenities
Ready for Move In. Designed colors, engineered hardwood flooring, SS appliances. Home office space has track lighting, glass enclosed bookshelves, is separated from living area by french doors. LA opens to kitchen with seating at bar. Includes fireplace with gas logs, wall mount for TV. Kitchen has granite counter tops, mosaic backsplash. Back yard has oversize stamped concrete patio, mature shade tree, storage shed. No Smoking. No cats. Limit one small dog with $300 non refundable pet fee. Items included but not warranted: dining room table and chairs, bar stools, wall unit, SS refrigerator.