Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:09 AM

5208 Meadow Chase Lane

5208 Meadow Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Meadow Chase Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Ready for Move In. Designed colors, engineered hardwood flooring, SS appliances. Home office space has track lighting, glass enclosed bookshelves, is separated from living area by french doors. LA opens to kitchen with seating at bar. Includes fireplace with gas logs, wall mount for TV. Kitchen has granite counter tops, mosaic backsplash. Back yard has oversize stamped concrete patio, mature shade tree, storage shed. No Smoking. No cats. Limit one small dog with $300 non refundable pet fee. Items included but not warranted: dining room table and chairs, bar stools, wall unit, SS refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 5208 Meadow Chase Lane have any available units?
5208 Meadow Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Meadow Chase Lane have?
Some of 5208 Meadow Chase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Meadow Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Meadow Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Meadow Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Meadow Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Meadow Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Meadow Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 5208 Meadow Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5208 Meadow Chase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Meadow Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 5208 Meadow Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Meadow Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 5208 Meadow Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Meadow Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 Meadow Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

