5208 Meadow Chase Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Ready for Move In. Designed colors, engineered hardwood flooring, SS appliances. Home office space has track lighting, glass enclosed bookshelves, is separated from living area by french doors. LA opens to kitchen with seating at bar. Includes fireplace with gas logs, wall mount for TV. Kitchen has granite counter tops, mosaic backsplash. Back yard has oversize stamped concrete patio, mature shade tree, storage shed. No Smoking. No cats. Limit one small dog with $300 non refundable pet fee. Items included but not warranted: dining room table and chairs, bar stools, wall unit, SS refrigerator.