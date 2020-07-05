5105 Knights Court

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room wine room

Luxury & lifestyle await at this tranquil lakefront estate w walkout access to Lake Grapevine! The newly refreshed interior has a chef's kitchen open to the family & breakfast area overlooking the outdoor living spaces, pool w spa & waterfall & amazing views of the lake. The master suite is tucked away w spa like bath,coffee bar & large custom closet. Also on the main floor,is an in-home theatre & guest suite w living room,bedroom & bath,formal living & dining w a temp. cont. wine room. Upstairs- 3 add. bedrooms ,gym,game-room & balcony w sweeping lake views. This estate is truly an escape from the hustle & bustle w an abundance of trees, lush gardens & walkway to the tranquil shores of Lake Grapevine.