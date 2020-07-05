All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:44 PM

5105 Knights Court

5105 Knights Court · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Knights Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
wine room
Luxury & lifestyle await at this tranquil lakefront estate w walkout access to Lake Grapevine! The newly refreshed interior has a chef's kitchen open to the family & breakfast area overlooking the outdoor living spaces, pool w spa & waterfall & amazing views of the lake. The master suite is tucked away w spa like bath,coffee bar & large custom closet. Also on the main floor,is an in-home theatre & guest suite w living room,bedroom & bath,formal living & dining w a temp. cont. wine room. Upstairs- 3 add. bedrooms ,gym,game-room & balcony w sweeping lake views. This estate is truly an escape from the hustle & bustle w an abundance of trees, lush gardens & walkway to the tranquil shores of Lake Grapevine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Knights Court have any available units?
5105 Knights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Knights Court have?
Some of 5105 Knights Court's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Knights Court currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Knights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Knights Court pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Knights Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5105 Knights Court offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Knights Court offers parking.
Does 5105 Knights Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Knights Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Knights Court have a pool?
Yes, 5105 Knights Court has a pool.
Does 5105 Knights Court have accessible units?
No, 5105 Knights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Knights Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Knights Court has units with dishwashers.

