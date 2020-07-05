All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
4436 Sandra Lynn Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

4436 Sandra Lynn Drive

4436 Sandra Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

4436 Sandra Lynn Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two story house in the prestigious Wellington Estates in Flower Mound. This house has 4 bedrooms with 2.1 baths, 2 living areas and 1 dining area with game room. It has many elegant features like gorgeous hardwood floors, fluted tile backsplash in kitchen and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has granite countertops and an island with stainless steel appliances complete this space. The master suite offers a HUGE walk-in where master bath has a garden tub and dual sinks. Covered patio for a charming backyard and is great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive have any available units?
4436 Sandra Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive have?
Some of 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Sandra Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive offers parking.
Does 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive have a pool?
No, 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4436 Sandra Lynn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary