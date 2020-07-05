4436 Sandra Lynn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful two story house in the prestigious Wellington Estates in Flower Mound. This house has 4 bedrooms with 2.1 baths, 2 living areas and 1 dining area with game room. It has many elegant features like gorgeous hardwood floors, fluted tile backsplash in kitchen and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has granite countertops and an island with stainless steel appliances complete this space. The master suite offers a HUGE walk-in where master bath has a garden tub and dual sinks. Covered patio for a charming backyard and is great for entertaining.