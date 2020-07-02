4215 John Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available November 15, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home is ready for new tenants! With community parks and trails nearby, this location is perfect for families and fitness minded enthusiasts. Beautifully updated kitchen boasts new granite counters, a custom tile backsplash, updated appliances and cherry wood cabinets. Ceramic tile in the entry, dining area, hallways and bathrooms. Laminate throughout the living spaces. This town-home also includes a large master bathroom shower and a private backyard space for cookouts and outdoor entertaining. Come see it while you can, this WON'T last long! Pet allowed upon Landlord APPROVAL and NO Dangerous Breeds!