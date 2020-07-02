All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4215 John Court

4215 John Court · No Longer Available
Location

4215 John Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available November 15, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home is ready for new tenants! With community parks and trails nearby, this location is perfect for families and fitness minded enthusiasts. Beautifully updated kitchen boasts new granite counters, a custom tile backsplash, updated appliances and cherry wood cabinets. Ceramic tile in the entry, dining area, hallways and bathrooms. Laminate throughout the living spaces. This town-home also includes a large master bathroom shower and a private backyard space for cookouts and outdoor entertaining. Come see it while you can, this WON'T last long! Pet allowed upon Landlord APPROVAL and NO Dangerous Breeds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 John Court have any available units?
4215 John Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 John Court have?
Some of 4215 John Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 John Court currently offering any rent specials?
4215 John Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 John Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 John Court is pet friendly.
Does 4215 John Court offer parking?
Yes, 4215 John Court offers parking.
Does 4215 John Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 John Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 John Court have a pool?
No, 4215 John Court does not have a pool.
Does 4215 John Court have accessible units?
No, 4215 John Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 John Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 John Court has units with dishwashers.

