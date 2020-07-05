3608 Nandina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Location! Fabulous 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Wellington of Flower Mound. This beautiful home features hand scraped hardwood floors, island kitchen with ss appliances, gas cook top, granite counters, breakfast bar opens to family room with vaulted ceilings. Study with French doors, downstairs master with sitting area. Up you will find 3 bedrooms and large game room with surround sound wiring. Nice sized backyard with stamped concrete patio with arbor. Zoned for great Flower Mound schools! Wellington offers community pools, tennis, fitness club, catch and release ponds, playgrounds and swim team. Come and See today! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+