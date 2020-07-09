All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3016 Canterbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3016 Canterbury Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:41 AM

3016 Canterbury Lane

3016 Canterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3016 Canterbury Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean, Clean, Clean!!! Updates throughout, Light and airy, with open living areas and high ceilings. Vinyl plank flooring though out most, only carpet in 2 of 3 bedrooms. New wood fence, rear entry garage, Stainless Fridge stays but owner will not repair or replace if problems. 1 pet ok depending on type, breed and size (no cats). AVAILABLE NOW for move in. Application required for all occupants 18 or over, $45 each. Landlord approval required for Credit (600+), criminal, previous rent history, job and income. Tenant Criteria available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Canterbury Lane have any available units?
3016 Canterbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Canterbury Lane have?
Some of 3016 Canterbury Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Canterbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Canterbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Canterbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Canterbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Canterbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Canterbury Lane offers parking.
Does 3016 Canterbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Canterbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Canterbury Lane have a pool?
No, 3016 Canterbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Canterbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 3016 Canterbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Canterbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Canterbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Cheap PlacesFlower Mound Pet Friendly Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary