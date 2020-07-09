3016 Canterbury Lane

Amenities

Clean, Clean, Clean!!! Updates throughout, Light and airy, with open living areas and high ceilings. Vinyl plank flooring though out most, only carpet in 2 of 3 bedrooms. New wood fence, rear entry garage, Stainless Fridge stays but owner will not repair or replace if problems. 1 pet ok depending on type, breed and size (no cats). AVAILABLE NOW for move in. Application required for all occupants 18 or over, $45 each. Landlord approval required for Credit (600+), criminal, previous rent history, job and income. Tenant Criteria available.