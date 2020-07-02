2412 Clearwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & AN AMAZING BACKYARD! This charming two-story home is graced with extensive wood-look tile flooring, fresh paint, updated bathrooms & oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Host in the chef's kitchen offering granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash & a bay window breakfast area or relax in the grand family room boasting a cozy fireplace, soaring ceilings & a wall of windows. Pamper yourself in the spacious master suite featuring a bay window sitting area, granite vanities & a walk-in closet with built-ins or entertain in the massive game room with a projector, 120in screen & surround sound. Enjoy the private backyard with a pool. Pets are case by case basis, dogs only. Available Nov 1