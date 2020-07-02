All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:00 AM

2412 Clearwood Lane

Location

2412 Clearwood Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & AN AMAZING BACKYARD! This charming two-story home is graced with extensive wood-look tile flooring, fresh paint, updated bathrooms & oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Host in the chef's kitchen offering granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash & a bay window breakfast area or relax in the grand family room boasting a cozy fireplace, soaring ceilings & a wall of windows. Pamper yourself in the spacious master suite featuring a bay window sitting area, granite vanities & a walk-in closet with built-ins or entertain in the massive game room with a projector, 120in screen & surround sound. Enjoy the private backyard with a pool. Pets are case by case basis, dogs only. Available Nov 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Clearwood Lane have any available units?
2412 Clearwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Clearwood Lane have?
Some of 2412 Clearwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Clearwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Clearwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Clearwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Clearwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Clearwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Clearwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2412 Clearwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Clearwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Clearwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2412 Clearwood Lane has a pool.
Does 2412 Clearwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2412 Clearwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Clearwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Clearwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

