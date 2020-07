Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room media room

Bright and spacious 2 story house, on a corner lot in the prestigious Flower Mound high school area. Wooden floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. The master bathroom shower is updated with frameless glass. There is a huge game room upstairs that can be used as a media room. Very clean house. Tall trees in the backyard for privacy.