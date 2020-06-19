All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1421 Mimosa Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

1421 Mimosa Court

1421 Mimosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Mimosa Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful family home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Stone Creek subdivision in Flower Mound. This 4 Bedroom home has over 2500 sf and a backyard pool. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Mimosa Court have any available units?
1421 Mimosa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Mimosa Court have?
Some of 1421 Mimosa Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Mimosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Mimosa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Mimosa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Mimosa Court is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Mimosa Court offer parking?
No, 1421 Mimosa Court does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Mimosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Mimosa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Mimosa Court have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Mimosa Court has a pool.
Does 1421 Mimosa Court have accessible units?
No, 1421 Mimosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Mimosa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Mimosa Court does not have units with dishwashers.

