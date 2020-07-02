1294 Casselberry Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse parking playground pool garage

REDUCED with $500 off first month rent. Offer expires 2/9/20.



New luxury townhome located in the master-planned community of Villas at Stonegate. Townhome is 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, 2 story with 2 car attached garage, totaling 1690 SF. Home boasts polished granite countertops (kitchen and bath), gas range, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator). Lots of counter and cabinet space. Large master and bath with walk-in closet.



Community pool, clubhouse, playground with access to walking trails. Lewisville ISD.



Come see how we have raised the bar!



Amenities: Alarm System, Breakfast Nook, Cable Ready, Clubhouse, Dining Room, Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Living Room, Playground, Pool, Stainless Appliances, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet, Community Pool