Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1294 Casselberry Dr
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM

1294 Casselberry Dr

1294 Casselberry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1294 Casselberry Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
REDUCED with $500 off first month rent. Offer expires 2/9/20.

New luxury townhome located in the master-planned community of Villas at Stonegate. Townhome is 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, 2 story with 2 car attached garage, totaling 1690 SF. Home boasts polished granite countertops (kitchen and bath), gas range, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator). Lots of counter and cabinet space. Large master and bath with walk-in closet.

Community pool, clubhouse, playground with access to walking trails. Lewisville ISD.

Come see how we have raised the bar!

Amenities: Alarm System, Breakfast Nook, Cable Ready, Clubhouse, Dining Room, Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Living Room, Playground, Pool, Stainless Appliances, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet, Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 Casselberry Dr have any available units?
1294 Casselberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1294 Casselberry Dr have?
Some of 1294 Casselberry Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 1294 Casselberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1294 Casselberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 Casselberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1294 Casselberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1294 Casselberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1294 Casselberry Dr offers parking.
Does 1294 Casselberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1294 Casselberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 Casselberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1294 Casselberry Dr has a pool.
Does 1294 Casselberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1294 Casselberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 Casselberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1294 Casselberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

