1133 Homestead Street

Move-In Ready single story home offers 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath and a Family Room. Fresh Interior Paint, Crown Molding, Hardwood Floors with Carpet in Bedrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Large Master Suite with updated Shower. 2 Car Garage with room for extra storage - Nice backyard with Shed for additional storage. Desirable location close to DFW Airport, Freeways, Shops and Restaurants - Safe & quiet neighborhood - A MUST SEE! Tenants maintain front and backyard and pay all utilities.