Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1133 Homestead Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1133 Homestead Street

1133 Homestead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Homestead Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready single story home offers 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath and a Family Room. Fresh Interior Paint, Crown Molding, Hardwood Floors with Carpet in Bedrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Large Master Suite with updated Shower. 2 Car Garage with room for extra storage - Nice backyard with Shed for additional storage. Desirable location close to DFW Airport, Freeways, Shops and Restaurants - Safe & quiet neighborhood - A MUST SEE! Tenants maintain front and backyard and pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

