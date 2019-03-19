All apartments in Fate
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

132 Abelia Drive

132 Abelia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

132 Abelia Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Abelia Drive have any available units?
132 Abelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 132 Abelia Drive have?
Some of 132 Abelia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Abelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 Abelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Abelia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 132 Abelia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 132 Abelia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 Abelia Drive offers parking.
Does 132 Abelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Abelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Abelia Drive have a pool?
No, 132 Abelia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 Abelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 Abelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Abelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Abelia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Abelia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Abelia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
