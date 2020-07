Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage dog park pool table

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900. Our Farmers Branch apartments offer a modern, industrial edge that residents can take advantage of. With a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes available, we have a floor plan that is sure to suit your needs. Throughout the community at our new apartments in Farmers Branch, residents will find amazing amenities like our entertainment lounge, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, and a relaxing swimming pool. Our community is also ideally located near the heart of Dallas to give our residents easy access to all that the city has to offer. Our apartments near Las Colinas, TX have everything you need to live a life of luxury and ease. Find out why we offer the best apartments in Farmers Branch, TX and come home to Jefferson 1900!