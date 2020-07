Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool new construction garage bbq/grill business center coffee bar internet access lobby

Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all. Just minutes from entertainment, shopping and dining, you’ll find new adventures everywhere you turn when you live at Dominion. Our brand new community features modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. With our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, you will find the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you want.