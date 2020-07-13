236 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with parking

"I am from Texas, and one of the reasons I like Texas is because there is no one in control." (-Willie Nelson)

Farmers Branch Texas, lovingly referred to by locals as ‘The City in a Park’, is home to just under 30,000 people enjoying a 12-square mile slice of North-East Texas paradise. The community was first settled in the 1850s and has managed to remain a vibrant and beautiful city. Farmers Branch is an inner-ring suburb of Dallas County and is a quick and easy commute for those who need or want to work within the metroplex but have a strong desire to live in a close knit community with deep, historical roots. Talk about the best of multiple worlds! Farmers Branch seems to be a haven for those who love to work in computers and math. When you work this hard all day, coming home only minutes from your office and finding yourself surrounded by parks and the beauty of nature makes you feel as though every night is a getaway.

