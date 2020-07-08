3406 Highland Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Envision a lifestyle that few neighborhoods in the Dallas area can provide, something that Brookhaven area residence know well. The ability to drive your private cart for a quick round after work, summers at the resort style pools with drink service, one of the nations best tennis facilities. Even those not looking to join the private club benefit from the value hold it provides the area and a location with access to everything DFW has to offer, being only 5 minutes from 4 major highways. An ideal home for all types of lifestyles with flowing floor plan, multiple living areas, spacious kitchen with double ovens and private back yard making it a home perfect for entertaining while retaining everyday function.