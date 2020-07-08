All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 3406 Highland Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
3406 Highland Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3406 Highland Meadow Drive

3406 Highland Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3406 Highland Meadow Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Envision a lifestyle that few neighborhoods in the Dallas area can provide, something that Brookhaven area residence know well. The ability to drive your private cart for a quick round after work, summers at the resort style pools with drink service, one of the nations best tennis facilities. Even those not looking to join the private club benefit from the value hold it provides the area and a location with access to everything DFW has to offer, being only 5 minutes from 4 major highways. An ideal home for all types of lifestyles with flowing floor plan, multiple living areas, spacious kitchen with double ovens and private back yard making it a home perfect for entertaining while retaining everyday function.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive have any available units?
3406 Highland Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3406 Highland Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Highland Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Highland Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Highland Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Highland Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 3406 Highland Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Highland Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3406 Highland Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 Highland Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Highland Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Highland Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Highland Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary