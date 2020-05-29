All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:59 PM

3034 Valley View Lane

3034 Valley View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3034 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5 bedrooms 4 bath rooms 3 different living area can be separate Open Floor Plan. light and bright. New Carpet and new man made wood Floor installed. New Paint inside and outside. Circular Drive Way and Car Porch and Storage Shade Remodeling has been complected. New Granite Kitchen Counter and Cabinet and New Kitchen Aplliance.
You got to see this beautiful property's inside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Valley View Lane have any available units?
3034 Valley View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3034 Valley View Lane have?
Some of 3034 Valley View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Valley View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Valley View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Valley View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Valley View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3034 Valley View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Valley View Lane offers parking.
Does 3034 Valley View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Valley View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Valley View Lane have a pool?
No, 3034 Valley View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Valley View Lane have accessible units?
No, 3034 Valley View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Valley View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 Valley View Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Valley View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 Valley View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

