5 bedrooms 4 bath rooms 3 different living area can be separate Open Floor Plan. light and bright. New Carpet and new man made wood Floor installed. New Paint inside and outside. Circular Drive Way and Car Porch and Storage Shade Remodeling has been complected. New Granite Kitchen Counter and Cabinet and New Kitchen Aplliance. You got to see this beautiful property's inside!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3034 Valley View Lane have?
Some of 3034 Valley View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
