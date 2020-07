Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home has an Open floor plan. New Paint, New floors, Appliances includes: gas oven & cook-top, dishwasher,refrigerator, microwave. Extra bonus room in the garage. Big back yard with a storage unit. No pets are allowed on this premises .No smoking. It's a charm ! You must come and see !