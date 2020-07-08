All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 2938 Randy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2938 Randy Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:39 AM

2938 Randy Lane

2938 Randy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2938 Randy Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished - all utilities paid: electric, water, sewer, trash, wifi, cable, and yard maintenance included for no additional fee. Wonderful mid century charmer in beautiful heavily treed neighborhood in the heart of Farmers Branch. Commercial grade luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Wonderful floorplan that offers an amazing flow for entertaining. Was formerly used as an Airbnb. Easy access to major freeways, great commute downtown, close to the DART rail greenline, walking distance to award winning Janie Stark Elementary. Lovely Farmers Branch parks surround this house and incredible city services with a small town feel. Also for sale furnished or unfurnished. Cannot be rented unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Randy Lane have any available units?
2938 Randy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2938 Randy Lane have?
Some of 2938 Randy Lane's amenities include all utils included, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Randy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Randy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Randy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Randy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2938 Randy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Randy Lane offers parking.
Does 2938 Randy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Randy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Randy Lane have a pool?
No, 2938 Randy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Randy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2938 Randy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Randy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Randy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 Randy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 Randy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary