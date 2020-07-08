2938 Randy Lane

Amenities

Fully furnished - all utilities paid: electric, water, sewer, trash, wifi, cable, and yard maintenance included for no additional fee. Wonderful mid century charmer in beautiful heavily treed neighborhood in the heart of Farmers Branch. Commercial grade luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Wonderful floorplan that offers an amazing flow for entertaining. Was formerly used as an Airbnb. Easy access to major freeways, great commute downtown, close to the DART rail greenline, walking distance to award winning Janie Stark Elementary. Lovely Farmers Branch parks surround this house and incredible city services with a small town feel. Also for sale furnished or unfurnished. Cannot be rented unfurnished.