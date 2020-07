Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Ranch Style 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1205 sq. ft. home in Farmers Branch! Nice neighborhood close to 635 and I35 with easy access to DFW Airport and many shopping centers. Features include: Large front and back yard, 2 car garage, vinyl floors, marble counter-tops, built in microwave.

Don't miss this one!

Pets subject to owner approval. Non Refundable Pet Deposit of $250 per pet. Application Fee is $50 per adult