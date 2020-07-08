2925 Sinbad Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Light and bright remodel in highly desirable neighborhood in Farmers Branch. This gorgeous 3 bed, two bath, 2 car garage home sits on a .31 acre treed lot just steps from Rawhide park, playground,and walking,jogging trails. Brand new eat-in kitchen includes shaker cabinets and new ss appliances, granite throughout, and subway tile backsplash. Two full bathrooms have been updated with modern finishes. Beautiful laminate wood floors anchor the home - no carpet! Oversized backyard with HUGE shade tree makes the perfect outdoor space. This is the one!