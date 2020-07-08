All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 2925 Sinbad Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2925 Sinbad Trail
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:41 PM

2925 Sinbad Trail

2925 Sinbad Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2925 Sinbad Trail, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Light and bright remodel in highly desirable neighborhood in Farmers Branch. This gorgeous 3 bed, two bath, 2 car garage home sits on a .31 acre treed lot just steps from Rawhide park, playground,and walking,jogging trails. Brand new eat-in kitchen includes shaker cabinets and new ss appliances, granite throughout, and subway tile backsplash. Two full bathrooms have been updated with modern finishes. Beautiful laminate wood floors anchor the home - no carpet! Oversized backyard with HUGE shade tree makes the perfect outdoor space. This is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Sinbad Trail have any available units?
2925 Sinbad Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2925 Sinbad Trail have?
Some of 2925 Sinbad Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Sinbad Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Sinbad Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Sinbad Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Sinbad Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2925 Sinbad Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Sinbad Trail offers parking.
Does 2925 Sinbad Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Sinbad Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Sinbad Trail have a pool?
No, 2925 Sinbad Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Sinbad Trail have accessible units?
No, 2925 Sinbad Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Sinbad Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Sinbad Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Sinbad Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 Sinbad Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary