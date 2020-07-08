2925 Sinbad Trail

Amenities
Light and bright remodel in highly desirable neighborhood in Farmers Branch. This gorgeous 3 bed, two bath, 2 car garage home sits on a .31 acre treed lot just steps from Rawhide park, playground,and walking,jogging trails. Brand new eat-in kitchen includes shaker cabinets and new ss appliances, granite throughout, and subway tile backsplash. Two full bathrooms have been updated with modern finishes. Beautiful laminate wood floors anchor the home - no carpet! Oversized backyard with HUGE shade tree makes the perfect outdoor space. This is the one!