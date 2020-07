Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This vintage home has been beautifully remodeled. Granite counters in Kitchen and Baths with under-mount sinks. Fabulous oversized tile floors in Kitchen and Baths, and Wood laminate floors throughout. French doors lead to the covered patio with outdoor fan and large backyard. Ceiling fans and lighting in all 4 bedrooms, and lots and lots of closets and storage. Home has easy access to 635, Tollway, and convenient to both DFW and LOVE Field.