2800 Escada Dr

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

A spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo in Farmer's Branch. The amenities include all appliances included, laminate wood flooring, 2 stories among many others. There is a laundry facility on site. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=fSrtwEQPbE&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com