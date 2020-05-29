2800 Escada Dr

Amenities
A spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo in Farmer's Branch. The amenities include all appliances included, laminate wood flooring, 2 stories among many others. There is a laundry facility on site. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=fSrtwEQPbE&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com