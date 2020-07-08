Rent Calculator
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:10 PM
2707 Mark Twain Drive
2707 Mark Twain Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2707 Mark Twain Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Farmers Branch. Corner lot with a spacious backyard. Available for 1 or 2+ year lease, for a multiple year lease rent will be reduced to $1700.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2707 Mark Twain Drive have any available units?
2707 Mark Twain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Farmers Branch, TX
.
Is 2707 Mark Twain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Mark Twain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Mark Twain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Mark Twain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch
.
Does 2707 Mark Twain Drive offer parking?
No, 2707 Mark Twain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Mark Twain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Mark Twain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Mark Twain Drive have a pool?
No, 2707 Mark Twain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Mark Twain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2707 Mark Twain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Mark Twain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Mark Twain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Mark Twain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Mark Twain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
